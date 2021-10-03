EFF campaign gains momentum in Limpopo ahead of local government elections

Limpopo - EFF leader Julius Malema and other members who are leaders in the party will kick-off Day 4 of the party’s election campaign. On Sunday afternoon Malema will be at a community meeting in Thabazimbi at Regorogile 4-way stop in ward 9.

He will later move to a community meeting in Bela-Bela and complete the campaign trail at a community meeting in Mokgopong sports ground in ward 10, Modimolle. On Saturday, Malema told community members in the province to stop voting the same way and expect different results. He urged them to vote for the EFF, saying the party will change their lives.

He took at a swipe at the ANC for being unable to meet people’s basic service delivery needs. He also cautioned those EFF councillors who will win wards after the November 1 elections against complacency, saying they need to work hard or else would be punished like ANC leaders who fail to deliver paramount services to the masses. “This thing (politics) is not Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs. You won't die with it. You vote for whatever political party works for you. If one party fails, you try another until you get the right one,” said Malema.

He also told the communities of Sikhukhune and Lebowakgomo that the EFF is a roaring lion with absolute determination, willingness and courage. He said they were ready to take over government from the white capitalist establishments. Malema also addressed residents in the Lepelleng Nkumbi municipaltiy on social ills such as gender-based violence and the scourge of human trafficking and sex for jobs scheme adding that once in power, the EFF would ensure every one obtains a job and not be subjected to any prejudice.

He also indicated that the EFF would build proper RDP houses in a bid to restore human dignity, he said that can be achieved if people can be given land. “The RDP houses that the EFF will build for people will boast three bedrooms and will be big enough to allow parents to have privacy,” he said. [email protected]