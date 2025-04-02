EFF challenges 2025 fiscal report legality, threatens court action on eve of budget vote

The Economic Freedom Fighters have written to Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza, requesting an urgent withdrawal of the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals due to “procedural illegality". The report was adopted on Tuesday during a joint finance committee meeting in Parliament.

In the letter, the EFF argued that the report was approved without following the essential legal requirements set out in the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act of 2009. In terms of Section 8(3) of the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, 2009, the Committee must submit a report within 16 days after the tabling of the national budget. More importantly, Section 8(4) stipulates that: “The report must include a clear statement accepting or amending the fiscal framework and revenue proposals.”

The EFF said they would consider legal action if the report was not withdrawn. “Should this not occur, the EFF reserves its full legal rights and will consider urgent legal steps, including the possibility of an interdict, to prevent the tabling and processing of a report adopted in violation of the law,” the EFF said. The EFF stated that the committee members were not explicitly instructed to decide on whether to accept or amend the report. Instead, they were merely asked to vote on the adoption of the report, its rejection, or to reserve their right to vote.

“This is a procedural motion that cannot substitute the legal requirement for a clear, prior resolution on the fiscal framework itself. This evidentiary failure renders the report procedurally defective and vulnerable to legal challenge,” the party said. The red berets said this sequencing violated the law. “Crucially, the amendments and objections raised by members were ignored, and at no point was a formal vote taken on whether the Committee accepts or amends the fiscal framework — as required by Section 8(4) of the Act,” it said.

MPs are expected to sit on Wednesday at 2pm to discuss and vote for the budget. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen are still in negotiations over the budget and no agreement has been reached yet.