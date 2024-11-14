EFF condemns R3.6 billion exam printing costs, accuses DA of eroding state capacity

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the reported R3.6 billion expenditure on printing matric examination papers, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of pushing a privatisation agenda that erodes state capacity. According to the EFF, the increase in costs is a direct result of the DA’s push for outsourcing critical government functions, which they argue undermines the role of the state in serving its people.

In a statement, the EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the party expressed concern that the decision to shift the responsibility for printing National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams from the Government Printing Works (GPW) to private companies would only benefit large corporations, primarily those controlled by white businesses. Mathys called the cost increase a "deliberate weakening of the state," emphasising that this trend would lead to the privatisation of essential services, leaving the government dependent on private companies focused on profit rather than public welfare. The figures presented by the EFF were drawn from the City Press article published on November 10, which reported that the cost of printing matric exams had soared from under R1 billion to a staggering R3.6 billion.

Mathys specifically pointed to provinces like Limpopo, where costs had jumped from R13 million to over R30 million, and Gauteng, where exam printing costs had doubled from R17 million to over R36 million. The EFF argues that these figures represent an unnecessary burden on the public purse, one that doesn’t improve services but simply fills the pockets of private corporations. In response, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) sought to clarify the actual breakdown of the R3.6 billion expenditure, which the department states is not solely attributed to the printing of question papers.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube stated that the total cost covers a variety of examination-related processes, including setting and moderating question papers, transport, security, marking, and maintaining the examination system. The cost of printing question papers alone, according to the department, is approximately R220 million, far less than the R3.6 billion total that has been reported. "The total estimated cost to administer the full examination for both full-time and part-time candidates is around R3.6 billion, but this is not just the cost of printing," Gwarube said.

"The cost includes a wide range of processes that are essential to the successful administration of the NSC exams." Gwarube further emphasised that there is no national directive requiring provinces to use the Government Printing Works (GPW) for the printing of exam papers, and provinces are free to choose their own service providers based on their specific needs and procurement processes. Gwarube also highlighted that the GPW, while a critical government service, currently lacks the capacity to print secure question papers for all nine provinces. As a result, many provinces prefer to use in-house printing facilities that allow for closer management and oversight of the process.

While the DBE has acknowledged the importance of exploring ways to increase the capacity of GPW, Gwarube stressed that this must be done in a way that ensures the security and reliability of the examination process, especially in light of the risks posed by centralising printing at one location. "The reality is that printing all national exam papers at one venue in Pretoria could pose a major risk, especially considering the security concerns and logistical challenges involved," Gwarube said. "The Department is in ongoing discussions with GPW to explore options for increasing its role in the printing of question papers, including looking into the digitisation of the examination process."

The controversy over privatisation and the rising costs of printing matric exams comes at a time when the DA’s policies in education are under scrutiny. The EFF has also criticised the DA-led Department of Basic Education for cuts to the education budget, which they claim has led to fewer teachers in classrooms, compromising the quality of education. Provincial education departments have experienced budget shortfalls due to national fund allocations that did not match nationally-negotiated wage agreements for educators.

Furthermore, the EFF points to the DA’s failure to endorse the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill, which aims to address inequalities in education, particularly in relation to language and the marginalisation of African children. Helen Zille, federal chairperson of the DA, has been vocal about her party’s commitment to private sector involvement in public services. As the debate over privatisation intensifies, the EFF has called for a comprehensive review of the decision to outsource the printing of exam papers, advocating for reinvestment in the GPW to restore its capacity to handle such critical government functions.