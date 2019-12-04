EFF condemns the brutal murder, rape of 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae









EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party was deeply saddened by the brutal and senseless murder of 18-year-old Gomolemo Lega. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters has joined scores of people in condemning the brutal murder of 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae, allegedly by a suspect known to her family. Legae, of Ramosadi Village outside Mahikeng in the North West, was found with multiple stab wounds. It is believed she was raped before the suspect poured petrol over her and set her body alight. The brutal murder happened on Sunday. In condemning the act, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party was deeply saddened by the brutal and senseless murder of Legae. “Men, young and old, in South Africa are relentless in their blood-thirsty pursuit and killing spree of women and, up to now, interventions for dealing with violence against women have been superficial, half-hearted and based on a wrong understanding of the root causes of the vulnerability of women.

“Gomolemo joins a list of thousands of other women who are raped, maimed, beaten, enslaved, emotionally molested and brutally killed by men in this country.

“The perpetrators of these vile acts are likely never to pay for their sins, because our criminal justice system is fraught with inefficiencies. And the families of the victims remain with unanswered questions as they grapple with these gruesome tragedies.” Ndlozi said.

He said the people should unite to rid the country of this pandemic that keeps spreading year in and year out, from generation to generation.

“We must unite to curb the brutal war men have declared against women in South Africa. Each man ought to ask themselves the crucial question, ‘Why do I think I will not rape, abuse and kill women?’, and answer honestly.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Gomolemo. We cannot imagine what it takes to survive such a trauma,” Ndlozi said.

Political Bureau