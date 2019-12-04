Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters has joined scores of people in condemning the brutal murder of 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae, allegedly by a suspect known to her family.
Legae, of Ramosadi Village outside Mahikeng in the North West, was found with multiple stab wounds. It is believed she was raped before the suspect poured petrol over her and set her body alight.
The brutal murder happened on Sunday.
In condemning the act, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party was deeply saddened by the brutal and senseless murder of Legae.
“Men, young and old, in South Africa are relentless in their blood-thirsty pursuit and killing spree of women and, up to now, interventions for dealing with violence against women have been superficial, half-hearted and based on a wrong understanding of the root causes of the vulnerability of women.