EFF condemns xenophobic attacks against Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have strongly condemned the xenophobic attacks against Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, a Miss South Africa 2024 finalist. The EFF said Adetshina meets all the eligibility requirements and criticised the Afrophobic nature of the backlash, highlighting the hypocrisy in how past contestants of foreign descent were treated compared to her.

The statement pointed out that past contestants like Vanessa Carreira, whose parents are Portuguese and Angolan, did not face such scrutiny, revealing a clear case of afrophobia. “This situation reflects remnants of apartheid and colonization, where divisive ideologies continue to plague our society,” the EFF said. “It is particularly troubling that previous contestants of foreign descent did not face similar scrutiny when they were white or Asian, such as Vanessa Carreira whose parents are Portuguese and Angolan, highlighting a blatant case of afrophobia.”

Despite the backlash, Adetshina has garnered significant support from various public figures and celebrities, including DJ Prince Kaybee and former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. They have publicly condemned the xenophobic attacks and advocated for a more inclusive understanding of South African identity. Adetshina herself has remained resilient, expressing her determination to use her platform to educate and unite people.

She views this negative experience as an opportunity to promote unity and understanding among South Africans. “To be honest, I just feel that all of this is black-on-black hate as I’m not the only one in this competition who has a surname that’s not South African," Adetshina said on an interview with Sowetan. "I just feel like the attention is on me because of my skin colour, which I think is a disadvantage … it’s also been something I had to overcome growing up."

The EFF's statement also calls on South Africans to reflect on their biases and work towards a more inclusive society. They emphasise the need to reject divisive forces and to embrace shared humanity. The EFF’s condemnation of the attacks on Adetshina is part of a broader call to decolonise societal outlooks and promote unity among Africans.

The EFF stands in solidarity with Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and all those facing discrimination based on their African heritage. They urge South Africans to reject the remnants of colonial and apartheid-era ideologies and to treat all Miss South Africa finalists with respect and fairness. The Miss South Africa organisation has confirmed that all contestants, including Adetshina, have met the eligibility criteria, reinforcing the call for equal and respectful treatment of all participants.