Mahikeng - Despite widespread alleged election irregularities in the sixth democratic general elections, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is confident it will increase its seats in the North West province. "We expected that the IEC [Electoral Commission of SA] will run this process free and fairly for all political parties in this county but, our experience with the IEC so far in the province is that they have not been able to do that, because they allowed the ANC to bus people from different voting stations and so on.

"People voted two to three times in the province," provincial secretary Papiki Babuile said.

"We believe that with all the complaints we have given to the IEC they will then be able to investigate and convict those who are found on the wrong side of the law."

He said the EFF was poised to double its seats in the North West provincial legislature. "We are doing very well currently, we believe that with the current results we will be able to double or even triple our numbers in the legislature.

"The results are not yet finalised but, already we have seen some form of increase on our part," Babuile said.

The EFF had won five seats in the 2014 election with 13.21 percent of the votes, but now they were trending at 18.54 percent of the votes captured.

"Our people love this organisation because it represent their need," he said.

The Freedom Front Plus has also increased its vote support, exceeding the four percent mark in the province for the first time, scoring 4.29 percent of the captured votes.

In 2014 Freedom Front Plus only garnered 1.72 percent of the votes.

