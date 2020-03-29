EFF coy about CR17 ruling appeal

Durban - Despite reports that the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) have fired another shot at President Cyril Ramaphosa by appealing the North Gauteng High Court ruling which set aside the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the CR17 campaign funds, the party is coy about the latest developments.

The party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, when asked by Independent Media on Sunday to confirm or deny the reports and if they have appealed, to state their reasons for their appeal, kept on saying they are “not commenting on the matter” as they are focused on the Covid-19 fight.

But Dlamini was able to say that they have, in the past, immediately after the ruling which the party was a party of, indicated that they will appeal the ruling.

While Dlamini and his party are not saying anything about the matter, On Wednesday last week News24 reported that the party has filed its appeal papers with the court.

The news portal reported that the EFF is arguing that the court was setting dangerous precedents by failing to uphold Mkhwebane's finding that members of the executive did not need to declare financial benefits they accrued as a result of donations to a political campaign.