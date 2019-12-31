Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters on Tuesday said Parliament had published a new bill on land expropriation with no compensation, without sufficient notice to the public. The far-left party, which has made land redistribution a political rallying cry, welcomed the gazetting of the bill but said it "however has been done with no adequate publicity and announcement, and worse just before Christmas".

The bill was gazetted on December 6 and the period for public comment closes on January 31.

It seeks to amend section 25 of the Constitution to make explicit provision for expropriation with no compensation. However, the bill does not determine the circumstances under which this could happen, but stipulates that legislation be drafted to dictate when a court may decide that compensation for seized land would be nil.

"We call on all South Africans to share the bill far and wide to ensure maximum reach and awareness," the EFF said.