As tributes for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died on Saturday morning continue to pour in, South African politicians have also added their sombre voices to pay tribute to the founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The Democratic Alliance described Buthelezi as a giant on South Africa’s political landscape.

“Across three decades in Parliament and as a Minister in the Government of National Unity and as Acting President, he consistently demonstrated the courage of his convictions, never hesitated to speak truth to power, and was a role model for us all. “Today and always, we honour his steadfast commitment to building a peaceful, just and free nation,” the party said. DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was also heart warming to them that Buthelezi lived to witness and bless the close relationship between the DA and IFP, which led to a constructive working relationship in KwaZulu Natal and which culminated in the historic formation of the Multi-Party Charter last month.

“Even as we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate a life well lived in service of his Zulu Nation and our beloved South Africa. Let us honour this great man in the very best way we can, and in the way he would have wanted us to, by uniting to build the peaceful, prosperous country he dreamed of,” Steenhuisen said. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it mourned the passing of Buthelezi - one of the longest serving political figures in South Africa and an important leader within the Zulu Royal Family. “The EFF however appreciates that in his final years of political activity, he was able to suppress political intolerance in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which allowed the EFF to campaign freely in the province in its formative stages.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Zulu Royal Family and to the Inkatha Freedom Party, and hope that the soul of Umntwana ka Phindangene Rests In Eternal Peace,” the EFF said. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Buthelezi was a giant who played an instrumental role in the fight for democracy during the Apartheid regime, and who led the Zulu political kingdom with unimpeachable distinction, conscience, integrity and high emotional intelligence. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Buthelezi Family, the amaZulu Nation, and members of the IFP who have all been bereft by his unfortunate passing,” he said.

ActionSA's Leadership is expected to also visit the family as they await news about his funeral. GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille said Buthelezi’s public life straddled three distinct areas: Apartheid, transition and post-democracy, with each presenting its own set of challenges and difficulties. She said Buthelezi emerged as a respected parliamentarian and societal elder and was embraced by the Father of the Nation, Nelson Mandela, as a symbol of South Africa’s transitionary reconciliation process.

“While many other politicians battled to adjust to the new South Africa, Buthelezi’s stocks are perceived to have grown. In recent years in parliament, he became an all-too-rare voice of reason and maturity. ”I am honoured to have called this respected leader a colleague and friend. The Prince has run a marathon. May his soul rest in peace and rise in eternal glory,“ De Lille said. Freedom Front Plus (FF+) said the former leader of the IFP was a true symbol of respect and dignity in Parliament.

“He was the only Zulu leader who had ever apologised for the murders and atrocities committed against the Voortrekkers. It demonstrates that he was a leader of good character who did not shy away from the truth. “Likewise, he did not hesitate to point out the ANC government's mistakes and to confront them about it,” FF+ said. The African Transformation Movement acknowledged Prince Buthelezi's role in upholding the traditions and stability of the Zulu Nation, particularly his instrumental support for the ascension of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the son of the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, to the throne.