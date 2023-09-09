EFF, DA, ActionSA hail one of South Africa’s longest serving political figures, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

As tributes for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died on Saturday morning continue to pour in, South African politicians have also added their sombre voices to pay tribute to the founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The Democratic Alliance described Buthelezi as a giant on South Africa’s political landscape.

“Across three decades in Parliament and as a Minister in the Government of National Unity and as Acting President, he consistently demonstrated the courage of his convictions, never hesitated to speak truth to power, and was a role model for us all. “Today and always, we honour his steadfast commitment to building a peaceful, just and free nation,” the party said. DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was also heart warming to them that Buthelezi lived to witness and bless the close relationship between the DA and IFP, which led to a constructive working relationship in KwaZulu Natal and which culminated in the historic formation of the Multi-Party Charter last month.

“Even as we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate a life well lived in service of his Zulu Nation and our beloved South Africa. Let us honour this great man in the very best way we can, and in the way he would have wanted us to, by uniting to build the peaceful, prosperous country he dreamed of,” Steenhuisen said. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it mourned the passing of Buthelezi - one of the longest serving political figures in South Africa and an important leader within the Zulu Royal Family. “The EFF however appreciates that in his final years of political activity, he was able to suppress political intolerance in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which allowed the EFF to campaign freely in the province in its formative stages.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Zulu Royal Family and to the Inkatha Freedom Party, and hope that the soul of Umntwana ka Phindangene Rests In Eternal Peace,” the EFF said. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Buthelezi was a giant who played an instrumental role in the fight for democracy during the Apartheid regime, and who led the Zulu political kingdom with unimpeachable distinction, conscience, integrity and high emotional intelligence. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Buthelezi Family, the amaZulu Nation, and members of the IFP who have all been bereft by his unfortunate passing,” he said.

ActionSA's Leadership is expected to also visit the family as they await news about his funeral. *This is a developing story. [email protected]