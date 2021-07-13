EFF demands Cyril Ramaphosa justify SANDF deployment to volatile provinces

Johannesburg – The EFF has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking clarity on the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). Ramaphosa confirmed on Monday night the SANDF would be deployed to help SAPS members as looting and violence had continued in parts of KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

The president addressed citizens on Monday night and explained that the deployment was needed. However, the EFF has written to Ramaphosa on an urgent basis. EFF leader Julius Malema has tweeted continuously about his comments on the riots and looting.

He has questioned the SANDF's deployment and even threatened that supporters would be out on the streets if SANDF was sent out to patrol the streets. The EFF's lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys, have requested the following; the legal basis for the deployment of the SANDF, the powers that the soldiers will have with regards to their deployment and a copy of the agreement between the SANDF and SAPS. "We do not wish to relive the trauma that took place last year when the SANDF was deployed which resulted in deaths of multiple people and accordingly enquiring as to a matter of urgency for the clarification of the above and what was meant by the phrase "we need to do everything in our means to calm the situation".