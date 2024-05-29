EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says ‘we are taking the ANC out of power’ as he votes in Soweto

Reporting from Soweto - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says they are expecting at least 50 plus one percent if not a “decisive clear victory” after the 2024 national and provincial elections. He said the victory feeling is positive and promising everywhere.

“We are more than confident that we are going to come out tops in terms of the outcomes of these elections. A huge number of our people will vote for the EFF and the feeling everywhere is positive,” he said. Shivambu addressed the media while he was in the queue to cast his vote at the Moses Kotane Primary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto on Wednesday, May 29. He joined millions of South Africans at the voting station to cast their votes on May 29. Many describe this day as a change and new government.

The EFF is among the big parties challenging the African National Congress (ANC) which has been in power for about 30 years now. Many want the ANC to be removed from power because of its “failures” to deliver what they have promised to the people of South Africa. The ruling party promised citizens a “better life for all.”