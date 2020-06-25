EFF dismisses allegations that party has been meddling in tenders

EFF leader Julius Malema has poured cold water on allegations that the party’s leadership was meddling and benefiting in dodgy tender dealings in the municipalities where it had been helping put the DA in power, including in Tshwane. This comes as the North Gauteng High Court declared invalid the 2019 multimillion controversial Tshwane fuel tender in which Malema and EFF secretary-general Marshal Dlamini is reported to have secured kickbacks. The tender, which was set aside due to irrational adjudication, was awarded to three companies including Balimi Barui Trading (BBT) which then made payments to companies linked to Malema and Dlamini. Mahuna Investments, which is owned by Malema’s cousin, Matsobane Phaleng, has also been at the heart of the allegations that Malema benefited from the looting of the VBS Bank as its bank card followed Malema around during his travels and made purchases. Malema dismissed allegations that the red beret’s leaders were abusing its kingmaker status in the municipality to improperly benefit from tenders, adding that Mahuna Investments had a proper business relationship with BTT.

“The company is involved in different types of businesses, be it consulting, be it entertainment, be it events, be it accommodation, hospitality.

"It does different types of things. It did business with the company that got the fuel tender in Tshwane, but we were not controlling Tshwane,” Malema said.

Malema also once again disputed allegations that he and his deputy Floyd Shivambu were beneficiaries of the R2-billion VBS looting.

“I have never benefitted any cent from VBS. Why would I benefit from VBS? In exchange for what? If this is the version I present and you refuse to accept it, then present your version,” in insisted.

He said the Mahuna Investments bank card had followed him because his cousin was always with him.

Political Bureau