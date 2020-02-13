The EFF requested that former president FW De Klerk leave the National Assembly where President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to deliver his SONA. Picture: GCIS

Cape Town - The Economic Freedom Fighters on Thursday requested that former South African president FW De Klerk leave the National Assembly where President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to deliver his State of the Nation Address. Malema rose on a point of order before President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech began and called De Klerk a "murderer" and "man with blood on his hands".

"It is an insult to those who died and were tortured in Vlakplaas to have De Klerk in a democratic parliament and therefore I request that you ask De Klerk to leave," he said.

"The commander of Vlakplaas, the apartheid apologist, a man with blood on his hands, has to leave parliament because he does not belong here."

Speaker Thandi Modise ruled the motion out of order.