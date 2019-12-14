EFF elective conference: Julius Malema accuses Ramaphosa of being captured









EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during the second national people’s assembly in Nasrec. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has again accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being captured by white monopoly capital and that plans to privatise state-owned enterprises are a ploy to pay back his funders. Addressing the media after he delivering his political report on Saturday at the EFF's second national people's assembly, Malema said Ramaphosa was captured by white monopoly capital. He said business people who financially backed Ramaphosa in his ANC presidential campaign were now expecting a return on their investments. According to Malema, Brian Joffe’s Bidvest, billionaire businessman Johan Rupert and the so-called 'Stellenbosch mafia' were among Ramaphosa’s backers who were expecting to benefit from his presidency. ”That’s why they want to privatise state-owned enterprises,” he said.

Malema said Ramaphosa’s backers made R1 billion for his #CR17 campaign and were now expecting R2bn or R3bn in return.

He said Ramaphosa never paid taxes for the donations and that the president’s non-disclosure of the donations should have attracted penalties from the SA Revenue Service (Sars). "Sars is captured,” he said.

Malema said even the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was captured. ”(The) NPA is captured, it can’t prosecute. It only prosecutes those who opposed the president,” he said.

Malema added: ”We have highest level of corruption in the world but not a single minister or deputy minister has ever been sent to jail”.

Malema said the country needed an unbiased judiciary. "We need to deal with corruption, where it is in the ruling party or opposition party, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Political Bureau