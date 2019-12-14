Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has again accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being captured by white monopoly capital and that plans to privatise state-owned enterprises are a ploy to pay back his funders.
Addressing the media after he delivering his political report on Saturday at the EFF's second national people's assembly, Malema said Ramaphosa was captured by white monopoly capital.
He said business people who financially backed Ramaphosa in his ANC presidential campaign were now expecting a return on their investments.
According to Malema, Brian Joffe’s Bidvest, billionaire businessman Johan Rupert and the so-called 'Stellenbosch mafia' were among Ramaphosa’s backers who were expecting to benefit from his presidency.
”That’s why they want to privatise state-owned enterprises,” he said.