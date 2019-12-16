File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

The EFF has pointed out how it failed to recover more than R1 million which was misappropriated from statutory accounts by its functionaries in 2015. The party held its national elective conference from December 13 to 16 in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, where more than 3000 delegates attended.

In its treasurer’s report, the EFF said massive amounts from its statutory were spent in two provinces without anyone being able to provide how the money was spent.

“In Mpumalanga, two signatories to the provincial statutory accounts were responsible for cashing cheques to the value of R833 800 that they could not account for. A case was opened by (provincial chairperson) Collen Sedibe but the investigation proved to be challenging as FNB were uncooperative in providing information,” the report said.

The report also indicated that R167 784 in cashed cheque was also misappropriated in the Northern Cape, but that an investigation drew a blank.