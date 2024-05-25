EFF gears up for final election manifesto in Limpopo

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be hosting its last election manifesto at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Saturday is the last day where EFF leader Julius Malema will be outlining the party’s policies in a final effort to garner votes ahead of May 29 elections.

In February, during his manifesto in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Malema promised the crowds that had gathered at Moses Mabhida Stadium that his party will build 24-hour integrated post-sexual trauma centres in all district hospitals for urgent medical, forensic, psychological, and social assistance, should he win the elections. Malema outlined his plans to revive the healthcare system in the country after assuming office. Among other plans to improve health quality, he said his government would ensure that no one was left behind and all people would get health benefits.

He promised that his government would develop a regulatory environment for digital health governance to ensure equality, non-discrimination, participation, transparency, and accountability in design, artificial intelligence adoption in health, and overall digital tools implementation. However, he mentioned that his party would not tolerate illegal activities in the health sector as a result of the government’s policies to ensure that people were able to obtain medical treatment freely. This included implementing strict measures against nurses who breached patient confidentiality or engaged in the theft of medications, upholding the highest standards of professional conduct and trust in healthcare settings.