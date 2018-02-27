Parliament - The EFF has threatened its coalition with the DA in the metros by first tabling a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip in April.

EFF leader Julius Malema warned the DA in Parliament on Tuesday this was a warning shot to its coalition partner over the issue of the expropriation of land without compensation.

The motion was passed by the House with a majority of 241 MPs against the DA’s 83 members.

Parties in Parliament agreed that the issue be referred to the Constitutional Review Committee for consultations and it must report back to the House on August 30.

The debate in the Chamber came hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National House of Traditional Leaders that the issue of expropriation of land without compensation must be dealt with speedily.

Ramaphosa said this was an urgent matter and there was no more time for delays.

Malema said they would pass a motion of no confidence against Trollip.

ALSO READ: EFF and DA set to fall out over land expropriation

He signalled they could also move to other metros of Tshwane and Joburg. The DA won the metros in the August 2016 local government elections after getting into coalition with the EFF.

The ANC caucus backed the motion after it tabled amendments that were supported by the House.

“The amendment tabled by the ANC, as amendments to a motion by the opposition, resolved that the constitutional review committee of parliament, reviews section 25 of the constitution and other clauses where necessary, to sufficiently cater for the principle of land expropriation without compensation,” said ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

The DA and Freedom Front Plus warned against expropriation of land without compensation. The ACDP also warned that this would harm the economy and chase away investors.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota also rejected the motion and said they couldn't allow the government to oppress minorities. He told Malema he went to Robben Island to fight against white domination, and today he was fighting against black domination.

In his address to the House of Traditional Leaders, Ramaphosa said there was no turning back and the issue must be finalised soon.

Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti, who was minister of rural development and land reform until Monday’s Cabinet reshuffle, said they would fully implement the ANC conference resolution on the expropriation of land without compensation.

“There is no doubt about it, land will be expropriated without compensation. This will be implemented in a way that improves agricultural production and food security,” said Nkwinti.

He said in the land audit they had conducted, they had found that 72% of the land was owned by whites, followed by coloureds who owned 15%, Indians (5%) and blacks (4%).

He said the land audit had recommended that a Land Administration Commission be established to force people to declare ownership of land.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said this was a lazy shortcut to addressing land reform.

He said there was no constitutional amendment required to address land reform.

He said the government had failed to address the issue over the past two decades.

Daily News