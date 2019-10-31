Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the Equality Court's Thursday judgment to dismiss with costs a hate speech application brought by Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan against EFF leader Julius Malema who referred to him as a “dog of white capital”.
In November last year, Malema took aim at Gordhan outside the state capture commission of inquiry venue in Parktown.
He accused Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a "dog of white monopoly capital".
Gordhan wanted Malema to donate R150 000 to charity, apologise and pay for costs.
"We welcome the court’s dismissal as a victory of political rights to free speech which is the only tool opposition parties have to question the powerful. Without the right to publicly criticise those in power, like Gordhan, we are unable to exercise accountability over the executive and its decisions," the EFF said in a statement.