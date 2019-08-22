The EFF has reportedly approached the Constitutional Court seeking clarity on the powers of the Public Protector. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The EFF has reportedly approached the Constitutional Court seeking clarity on the powers of the Public Protector. Fin24 reports that EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday filed papers at the Constitutional Court over the powers of the Public Protector and the remedial action that she dispenses along with her reports.

The EFF has recently taken issue with court challenges against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's reports involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan was recently granted a court interdict which halted the remedial action to be taken against him concerning Mkhwebane's report on his involvement in the SARS "rogue unit" until a review of the report has been heard.

Another interdict was granted by the High Court to President Cyril Ramaphosa who asked the court to grant him an interdict from implementing the remedial action contained in Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan's handling of former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's pension fund.

The EFF has spoken openly about its unhappiness with the two court interdicts.

The party believes that interdicts against the Public Protector's remedial action interfere with her work and are a violation of the office's constitutional powers. The report said the EFF sought direct access to the ConCourt as the matter involved the Constitution.

Mkhwebane recently also filed an application with the apex court seeking to appeal the High Court decision which halted her remedial action against Gordhan for "rogue" unit report.