EFF KZN blames government for fatal delays in N3 rescue efforts

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal is demanding the provincial government take responsibility, claiming its slow response to the N3 snowstorm led to at least two deaths. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed disappointment and anger toward the coalition parties in the province, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), for their delayed response to help those who were stranded on the N3 near Harrismith over the past weekend.

This negligence has led to at least two deaths, they claim. Mongezi Twala, the KZN EFF chairperson, highlighted government negligence and the failure to prevent a foreseeable tragedy, saying, “This tragedy is a direct consequence of the IFP-DA negligence and inability to act in a timely and responsible manner during an emergency that was both foreseeable and avoidable.” The EFF said weather warnings were widely reported, yet the KZN government was unprepared for the impending conditions.

They accuse the KZN government of failing to quickly mobilise resources, which they believe directly resulted in unnecessary deaths. This comes after local farmers stepped in to assist those trapped on the N3, providing food and support before official rescue teams arrived. The EFF extends its condolences to the families of the deceased, emphasising that their losses stem from government negligence.

“As the EFF in KZN, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, whose life was cruelly cut short due to the incompetence and indifference of the DA-led coalition,” they stated. The EFF further criticised the DA-led government for showing a lack of care, stating, “This government’s sluggish and inadequate response has turned a difficult situation into a life-and-death crisis, and the loss of life that has resulted must weigh heavily on their conscience.” They pledged to hold accountable all individuals responsible for the deaths and the delayed response.

The EFF plans to demand a comprehensive report and an investigation into the handling of this disaster. “We will be writing to the Premier to call for an immediate investigation into how this disaster was handled, and for the identification of all those responsible for the delayed response,” they stated. They also insist that the families of the deceased deserve justice and that the public should know why their government failed them in their time of need. They assert that the KZN government prioritizes self-interest over public safety.

“It is clear that this provincial government of unity in KZN is more focused on self-preservation and political maneuvering than on the safety and well-being of the people it claims to serve,” they added. The EFF is calling for immediate action to ensure the safety of those who were stranded on the N3, emphasising the need for emergency services, medical help, and supplies to prevent further loss of life. They have vowed to continue monitoring the situation closely to ensure everyone is safe, following reports that people have been successfully rescued.