EFF leader Julius Malema back at Equality Court

GAUTENG: EFF leader Julius Malema is set to return to the Equality Court on Thursday when he is expected to continue testifying in the matter concerning AfriForum's application over the controversial "Kill the Boer" song. AfriForum lodged a hate speech complaint against Malema and EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in October 2020.

EFF supporters had sung “Kill the Boer, Kill the farmer” outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court where the accused murderers of farm manager Brendin Horner were being tried. AfriForum said Ndlozi had also made inflammatory statements that amounted to the "incitement of arson". It said Malema was added to the case because he was at the gathering and he was bound by a court ruling in that regard. In 2011, Malema was found guilty of hate speech for singing “Dubul’ibhunu (Shoot the Boer)”.

The Supreme Court of Appeal later issued an order that prevented the EFF from singing that song and other similar songs. At another event, the EFF leaders and supporters could be heard singing "Kiss the Boer, Kiss the Farmer". AfriForum said that song had negative connotations, particularly for Afrikaans farmers as it had led to attacks on farmers and farm murders. In court on Wednesday, Malema said the continued chanting of "Kiss the Boer, Kiss the Farmer" was to provoke white racists who believed it was immoral for black people to kiss white people.

“There are still people in a democracy who still believe that it is wrong for black and white to kiss each other. That chant is aimed at those white supremacists,” Malema said. EFF leader Julius Malema and to EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and member of a legal team PIC: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, EFF supporters came out in numbers and could be singing and dancing outside court. Musician Eugene Mthethwa said: "I am here to support the EFF in court because it relates to music."

"What agitates me is that, as black people who are supposed to be going through a healing process, we are constantly getting dragged to court by those who feel guilty of what they did in our past. "This historical song was made for us to unite and you say I must not sing the song. Yet we are the ones willing to reconcile. Their only role now is to monitor what black people are doing and that is wrong," he said.