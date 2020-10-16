EFF leader Julius Malema rallies his troops in Senekal: ’This is your town, march all over’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Senekal - EFF leader Julius Malema on Friday rallied party members to break police protocol and march all over Senekal ahead of court appearance of the two men accused of murdering Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner. "March and go there and there, we will come back after two hours," he said. Malema continued: "This is your town, march all over". His deputy Floyd Shivambu said the EFF is an organisation that stands against racism. "We were not part of the Codesa nonsense which gave the land to these white minorities. They just took political power but they did not return our economy," he said.

Shivambu also called on Senekal to be renamed Matwabeng after the township outside the eastern Free State town.

He said Senekal was named after boer general Frederik Senekal who fought against indigenous people.

"We cannot call this place Senekal, we must call it Matwabeng because that is its original name," Shivambu added to loud applause.

"Even this street we are on, we cannot call it Van Riebeeck Street, because Van Riebeeck is not part of us," he said.

Shivambu said it should instead be renamed after Burkina Faso revolutionary Thomas Sankara.

According to Shivambu, the EFF descended on Senekal to defend state institutions because they cannot defend themselves.

"They have surrendered to the white supremacists, racists and we are not part of that as the EFF," he said.

Malema is due to address EFF supporters at midday after the court appearance of the two men accused of murdering Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner.

Political Bureau