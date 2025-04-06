EFF leader Julius Malema warns Timothy Omotoso: 'Run for your life' after acquittal

Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday said that once the Government of National Unity (GNU) collapses and his party takes over, they will revisit the case of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. “I advise Omotoso that if it’s still early, please, they gave you bail, just run and run very fast," Malema said during his speech at the party's Land Reclamation Day event at Sophia-town Extreme Park in Johannesburg, issuing a stern warning to Omotoso.

"Because if the EFF finds you, you are going to jail." Omotoso was recently acquitted of charges including rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Malema pledged that the EFF would "arrest Omotoso afresh and build a proper case," vowing that the preacher could not "do to our children what he did and still be free on our streets."

The remarks follow a recent ruling in which the High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, acquitted Omotoso, 63, and co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, after an eight-year trial. Judge Irma Schoeman determined the State had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, despite finding some aspects of the complainants' testimonies credible. The judge criticised the prosecution's weak cross-examination of witnesses.

Omotoso and his co-accused were implicated in serious crimes, including racketeering and sexual offenses. The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi expressed concerns about the handling of the case, highlighting deficiencies in the prosecution's strategy.

Terrence Manase, spokesperson for Kabuyi, said the minister's concerns reflect the challenges in securing justice for victims of gender-based violence and related crimes. He called the outcome a "setback" in the fight for justice. Kabuyi acknowledged the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) intent to review the ruling and explore further legal action. Following the National Prosecuting Authority Act, Kabuyi has formally requested a detailed report from the National Director of Public Prosecutions to understand the factors behind the case's unsatisfactory conclusion.

Malema also spoke about the budget, calling out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as “an old crook," alongside other parties that supported the passage of the 2025 National Budget. “Last week, we fought with them in Parliament, and when we were fighting, they teamed up in secrecy and managed to pass the VAT increase," Malema said. His remarks followed the passing of the budget by 192 Members of Parliament (MPs) last week, with 182 MPs voting against it.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), EFF, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and ACDP, along with the Democratic Alliance (DA), voted against the fiscal framework. In contrast, the ANC, ActionSA, Build One South Africa (BOSA), Al-Jamah-ah, PAC, UAT, GOOD Party, IFP, and PA voted in favour of the framework. ActionSA and BOSA had previously said they would not support a budget that included a 0.5% VAT increase for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 fiscal years, arguing that it would place additional strain on struggling South Africans.

Malema accused those who voted in favour of the budget of seeking to make life harder for ordinary South Africans. "You must know who they are: the likes of Patricia De Lille (GOOD Party), Gayton McKenzie (Patriotic Alliance), Bantu Holomisa (UDM), Cyril Ramaphosa (ANC). They are the ones who want to make you starve," he told the crowd, clad in the party's red regalia. He also vowed that the EFF would continue to oppose the VAT hike until it is reversed.

"Even if they increase it next month, we will fight it. The next budget is coming again next year. We will not lose hope. We will fight for our people until we take them out of hunger," Malema said. Speaking with IOL News, ActionSA national director of communications Matthew George responded to Malema’s remarks about Mashaba. George said Mashaba had no interest in entertaining what he described as pointless exchanges that detract from the serious work expected of political leaders.

“Our collective responsibility is to place the needs of South Africans at the forefront of our efforts, not to indulge in petty distractions,” George told IOL News. While George acknowledged that Malema is entitled to his views, he described them as misinformed. “Mr Mashaba has no intention of responding to Mr Malema’s ranting, as they bear zero consequence to the work we are doing for the people of South Africa,” he said.

Malema also criticised Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s plan to increase the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant by R20 to R370, calling it a "sneaky" move to mitigate the effects of the VAT hike. "They think we are all idiots, like them. But we, the EFF, have opened our eyes, and there’s nothing we can’t see," Malema said. [email protected]