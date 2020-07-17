EFF leaders criticised for ignoring physical distancing, not wearing masks at Zindzi Mandela funeral

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema and former EFF chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu have been criticised on social media after posing in pictures with members of the Mandela family while not adhering to social distancing and not wearing a mask.

Malema and Mpofu had attended the funeral of Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died earlier this week at a Johannesburg hospital.

She was buried on Friday at the Fourways Memorial Park, alongside her mother, who died two years ago. Zindzi, who was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, contracted Covid-19 and died on the same day she learnt of her results, her son recently revealed.

Her cause of death remains unclear. With over 320 000 confirmed cases, South Africa has the sixth-most Covid-19 cases in the world. The government has been on a campaign to urge people to keep a physical distance of at least 1.5 metres and to wear masks.

Gatherings after funerals have also been discouraged by government leaders. Malema has been highly vocal, calling for stringent lockdown measures to combat the spread of the virus. The EFF recently criticised the government for allowing taxis to fill up to 100% capacity.