Johannesburg - The EFF has postponed its urgent court application to force National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be held this week.



The party said it took the decision following engagements with the ANC caucus in Parliament.



The public would be advised when the engagements are concluded, the EFF said.



The ANC caucus is meeting in Parliament this morning to discuss developments about Zuma’s removal from office.



Mbete had agreed to the request from the EFF to hold a no confidence motion in Zuma, but set the date for February 22.



The EFF wrote to her to move the date to this week and had given her a deadline to respond on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the party's spokesperson Mbyiseni Ndlozi said the party received a response from Mbete who said she needed more time to consult with the majority party chief whip, Jackson Mthembu and the leader of government business, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.Pressure is mounting for President to vacate office, and opposition party's like the EFF have used this opportunity to try and have a hand in removing him.On Monday opposition leaders announced that they wanted Parliament to be dissolved and that fresh elections take place.On Tuesday, the ANC confirmed that they had taken a decision to recall Zuma from office and that a letter stating the National Executive Committee decision had been delivered to him.Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told CNN last night that if Zuma refused to resign he would be removed through a Parliament process which would succeed with the support of opposition political parties.Gigaba said Zuma was expected to make an announcement by Wednesday morning at 10am, but by 11am he had not made the address.

Political Bureau