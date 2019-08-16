Ebrahim Hartley claimed that the EFF MP assaulted him. Screengrab

Cape Town - A video of EFF MP Nazier Paulsen attacking a man outside his ex-wife’s house in Bellville has been sent to the Daily Voice. Paulsen appeared on Thursday on assault after he allegedly assaulted Ebrahim Hartley while the man was sitting in his car outside his ex-wife’s house.

The matter was postponed to 28 September.

Hartley said he and Paulsen’s ex, Laila, belong to the same running club and often carpool, and he was there to collect her for a run.

It is alleged that on August 4, Paulsen arrived unannounced and when he saw Hartley, he became angry and grabbed him through the car window, choked him and said he does not want him at his house.

He also allegedly punched Hartley leaving him with a cut above his left eye.

The video was recorded by Laila, who has two children with Paulsen. She comes running out and is heard screaming repeatedly: “Stop it, Nazier!”

Hartley can be heard telling Paulsen that he and Laila are just friends.

After grabbing Hartley again, Paulsen tells him he must not set foot at the house again. He walks towards his car and laughs as Hartley said he would see him in court.

Paulsen allegedly grabbed Hartley through the car window. Screengrab





Hartley said he opened a case of assault at Bellville SAPS.

Paulsen, who is a Muay Thai fighter, said his daughter called him to fetch her. He said he reacted after seeing a guy who “looked half-drugged and vuil (dirty)” in front of the house, and when he asked him what he was doing there, the man swore at him.

“He told me to f*** off and mind my own business. I walked up to him because I felt my kids are in danger. I grabbed him by the collar and released him.”

He said Hartley injured his face when he tried to push him but fell and knocked his face in his car.

“This is a ploy to sully my name. He came out of the car to punch me. He is lying if he said I attacked him,” he said.

Daily Voice