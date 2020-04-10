EFF MPs, council members commit third of their salaries to Solidarity Fund

Cape Town - EFF Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Legislatures and council members have committed to contribute a third of their salaries to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the nationwide lockdown would be extended by two weeks and that he, Deputy President David Mabuza, Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers will take a 33% pay cut for three months.

The EFF said it welcomed the decision by the executive and premiers to donate 33% of their salaries to the fund which will finance the war against the deadly coronavirus and called on all public representatives and all employed people with disposal income to do the same.

The Solidarity Fund is independently administered and South African businesses, organisations and individuals, as well as members of the international community can contribute to it.

Thus far the fund has raised more than R2 billion.