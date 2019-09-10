A parliamentary sub-committee has recommended that 22 MPS of the EFF be hauled before the powers and privileges committee for disciplining. Picture: GCIS.

Cape Town - A parliamentary sub-committee has recommended that 22 MPS of the EFF be hauled before the powers and privileges committee for disciplining. This after the sub-committee on physical removal of members from chamber found the Red Berets were on the wrong side of the law.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had referred to the subcommittee the conduct of EFF parliamentarians when they attempted to stop Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote speech in July.

On Tuesday, Subcommittee chairperson Lechesa Tsenoli said they had met and considered the matter referred before them.

Tsenoli also said they had watched a video clip as captured by Hansard.

"The recommendation was that we are satisfied that the presiding officer acted properly and appropriately in the circumstances," he said.

The sub-committee recommended changes to the rules committee, including review of rules to ensure the national legislature "touch the pockets of members".

It also said the deliberate stepping onto the floor of the House to stop a member from performing his or her duties, should be made an offence.

"The movement of EFF members onto the floor space of the chamber to prevent the minister from delivering his speech and/or to intimidate him constituted a breach of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2004.

“The Speaker should refer this matter to the Powers and Privileges Committee as this amounts to a violation of parliamentary privileges," Tsenoli said when briefing the rules committee on Tuesday.

He insisted that the removal of EFF MPs was appropriate and followed the procedures.

"What happened subsequently is out of order," Tsenoli said.

