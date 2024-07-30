EFF MPs fails to overturn a month suspension from Parly without pay

The leaders of the EFF, including Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Thambo, Vuyani Pambo, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, have been unable to lift their 30-day unpaid suspension from Parliament. This follows the Red Berets' petition to the court contesting the expulsion of its members from the chamber in February 2023 and the subsequent suspension.

The Western Cape High Court supported the decision by the then-presiding officers to suspend the members. The Powers and Privileges Committee imposed the suspension after finding them guilty of contempt in Parliament. In its judgment handed down on 26 July 2024, the court examined the events and the corresponding actions taken by Parliament.

The court found that the disciplinary measures imposed were consistent with parliamentary rules and necessary to preserve the integrity and functionality of Parliament. In dismissing the EFF members’ case, the court affirmed the correctness of the procedures and decisions implemented by the presiding officers. The members were charged for storming the stage at Cape Town City Hall, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the Sona.

Parliament has welcomed the dismissal of the legal challenge brought by EFF MPs. According to the House, this ruling upheld the decisions taken by the presiding officers and affirmed the processes followed by Parliament in maintaining order and decorum within the legislative body. In a statement released on Monday, Parliament said the EFF members had raised spurious points of order and engaged in disruptive behaviour.

“Despite the Speaker ordering them to cease their conduct and leave the Chamber, these members persisted, leading to their removal by the Sergeant-at-Arms and the Parliamentary Protection Services. Subsequently, the members were charged with contempt of Parliament for their actions, which were deemed seriously detrimental to the dignity and orderly procedure of the House,” the statement read. [email protected]