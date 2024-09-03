EFF must join GNU now that Shivambu has gone, says Malatji

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has called on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the government of national unity (GNU) now that its “stumbling block” former deputy Floyd Shivambu has dumped them to join MK Party. Malatji has hit back at anti-GNU forces that have suggested that the new set-up was a “sellout” arrangement that sought to benefit the business community and not the citizens.

This follows the recent remarks made by the general secretary of the SA Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila that the ANC sold out. Malatji said the GNU was open for anyone. Malatji and ANCYL leadership briefed the media on Tuesday at the ANC headquarters on key issues facing the youth, including youth unemployment, corruption, crime, illegal foreigners, and the assessment of the GNU.

The briefing marked the commencement of the ANCYL's 80th anniversary month. “Maybe we must invite them again because the stumbling block there was Shivambu because of his hatred for the ANC. Maybe they might want to re-engage,” he suggested. He continued to say Shivambu only served as an ANCYL member and never joined the mother body because he did not want nor like it.