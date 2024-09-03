Independent Online
EFF must join GNU now that Shivambu has gone, says Malatji

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji addressed members of the media to mark the commencement of the ANCYL 80th anniversary month. Picture: X/ANC

Published Sep 3, 2024

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has called on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the government of national unity (GNU) now that its “stumbling block” former deputy Floyd Shivambu has dumped them to join MK Party.

Malatji has hit back at anti-GNU forces that have suggested that the new set-up was a “sellout” arrangement that sought to benefit the business community and not the citizens.

This follows the recent remarks made by the general secretary of the SA Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila that the ANC sold out.

Malatji said the GNU was open for anyone.

Malatji and ANCYL leadership briefed the media on Tuesday at the ANC headquarters on key issues facing the youth, including youth unemployment, corruption, crime, illegal foreigners, and the assessment of the GNU.

The briefing marked the commencement of the ANCYL's 80th anniversary month.

“Maybe we must invite them again because the stumbling block there was Shivambu because of his hatred for the ANC. Maybe they might want to re-engage,” he suggested.

He continued to say Shivambu only served as an ANCYL member and never joined the mother body because he did not want nor like it.

Last month, Shivambu dropped a bombshell after announcing that he was quitting the EFF to join MKP.

He mentioned that his leaving the EFF should not be seen as him losing confidence in the party.

“My none renewal of the EFF membership is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation but a revolutionary act that will allow progressive forces to unite and work towards the agenda,” he said.

