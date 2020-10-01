EFF offers a helping hand to 'exploited' ANC staff after party fails to pay salaries on time

Durban - The EFF has slammed the ANC for allegedly failing to pay its staff last month. The party has further urged ANC staff to approach the EFF's labour desk to seek recourse for what it calls "a perpetual state of financial insecurity". On Thursday, the EFF condemned the "consistent abuse and exploitation by the ruling party“. In a letter, the EFF said ANC staff were informed on September 29 that they would be paid no later than October 9. "This essentially constitutes [as] unpaid labour," the EFF's national spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, said. He said month after month, the public has witnessed statements from the ruling party which show no remorse or consideration, inform staff that they will be paid significantly later than the agreed dates at the end of the month.

"As the EFF, we are duty-bound to call out the exploitation of workers, even if it is within the confines of other political parties. These employees are bound by contract, have dependents and bills to service. The action of the ANC place the dignity and financial integrity of its employees at risk. We, therefore, condemn the actions of the ANC as nothing less that exploitation and an infringement on the financial security of employees," Pambo said.

He said employees were subject to uncertainty regarding their salaries.

"They have debit orders to service, school fees to pay and at the most basic level, have to meet the daily needs of food and transport. The precarious position that they are put in by a ruling party that is failing to manage its financial affairs is shameful and this must be an indicator to the country that an organisation that cannot run its own internal affairs cannot possibly lead the economic development of the state,“ Pambo said.

Meanwhile, the ANC confirmed that it would hold a special virtual lekgotla on Friday to discuss South Africa’s deepening economic crisis.

"The NEC virtual lekgotla will bring together alliance partners, and ANC deployees in national, provincial and local sphere government as well as strategic sectors in society, including business, civil society, and traditional leaders,“ said the party via a press release on Thursday night.

IOL