EFF opposes Joburg mayor's plan to hire foreign nationals to JMPD

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng are opposing Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero's proposal to hire foreign nationals for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, citing the province’s high unemployment rate and the availability of qualified local candidates. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng has come out strongly against Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero's suggestion to recruit foreign nationals into the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

The EFF criticised the mayor’s comments, saying they reflect }a leadership that is out of touch with the realities faced by our people“, highlighting the rising unemployment rate in Gauteng, which has climbed to 35.1%. In a press release, commissar Nkululeko Dunga, the provincial chairperson, said: “While policing is a valuable skill, it is not a scarce one. There are numerous unemployed policing graduates in Gauteng who could be quickly upskilled and integrated into the force.” Commissar Dunga also rejected claims that language barriers between the police and communities could be resolved by hiring foreign nationals. Instead, they called for investment in training officers to enhance their language skills and cultural understanding.

"There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that the JMPD and SAPS are failing to address crime in areas with high numbers of foreign nationals due to language barriers," Dunga said. The statement also sought to distance the party from xenophobia, clarifying that its stance was not aimed at fostering hate or bigotry against foreign nationals, but rather at ensuring that local unemployed citizens are prioritised for jobs, particularly in a province with such a high unemployment rate. As Gauteng continues to grapple with its economic challenges, the debate over the role of foreign nationals in local employment is becoming increasingly heated.