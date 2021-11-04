EFF outlines key coalition demands to ANC, squares up with DA and FF+

Pretoria - Julius Malema has warned the ANC that the EFF will not enter into coalitions if the governing party does not vote with it to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Speaking at a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) national results operations centre in Pretoria on Thursday, the EFF president said that the expropriation of land without compensation was non-negotiable for the EFF.

”Ourselves and the ANC actually agree on that, but the ANC of (President Cyril) Ramaphosa goes to Parliament and then summersaults. We should have amended the Constitution by now if Cyril had not sold out,” he said. Malema said Ramaphosa was going to have to vote with the EFF on the expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament before the ANC and the EFF could talk about possible coalitions. ”That’s number one, we want our land back. The conditions are such that we vote together in Parliament to expropriate the land without compensation and make the state the custodian of the land,” he said.

The EFF leader Julias Malema addresss the media about the 2021 municipal elections results. Pictures: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) However, Malema also suggested that the EFF had been approached by the ANC at the national results operations centre and the party was presented with a blank cheque. ”If we were selling out and we liked positions and we liked things we could have exchanged mayorships by now. They were here on the floor (national results operations centre) and they said to our comrades, ‘Guys, anything you want. Anything, just tell us what you want, we’ll do it so that we can take over these things again,’“ he said. “We said, ‘Wait. We don’t want anything, we’re fine. We’ll talk, let the dust settle.’”

He also accused the DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) of hating the EFF for the land issue because “they want white minorities to hold onto the land, and we say no we are not agreeing to that”. ”We are using every means and everything available to us to make sure that our land is expropriated without compensation within the constitutional means. History is amending the Constitution, we are using this election outcome to try to amend the Constitution. That’s historic,” he said. Malema further warned the DA and the FF+ about setting up what he described as a “racist municipality” in the City of Tshwane after the parties suggested that they would not be open to forming coalitions with the EFF or the Patriotic Alliance.