EFF probe allegations one of its Abaqulusi councillors voted for IFP Speaker candidate

The EFF is investigating allegations that one of its councillors at Vryheid’s Abaqulusi Local Municipality recently voted with the IFP. The probe comes after the matter was reported to EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu last week, when he was in Zululand to address the EFF’s People’s Assembly.

The election of the new Speaker had to be decided by a vote. EFF sources say the alleged betrayal of the voting process was done when the victorious IFP-led coalition, which includes the DA and the Freedom Front Plus vote, had an extra vote, understood to be from the EFF. “That raised suspicions that one of our councillors defied the resolution that we should not vote with the IFP, no matter what and voted for the IFP Speaker, leaving the candidate of the coalition (with the ANC).

“The matter was downplayed until the deputy president was alerted and he said it should be probed instead of leaving it hanging,” one source told IOL. The EFF’s coalition pact with the IFP ended in January after it was alleged that the red berets demanded to govern Richards Bay's lucrative City of uMhlathuze in exchange for their support. The IFP refused, prompting a bitter divorce that saw it lose the KwaMaphumulo, Nongoma, and Dannhauser municipalities.

EFF spokesperson Mazwi Blose confirmed an investigation was underway. “The matter was reported in a regional general assembly of the EFF which was presided over by the deputy president. “The matter is receiving attention because we have been informed that there was an item at Abaqulusi local municipality, and it is suspected that one of our councillors might have voted with the IFP or against the mandate of the organisation,” he said.