EFF ready to rule in all municipalities in SA and Ghandi Square will be renamed - Julius Malema

Johannesburg - The EFF unveiled its first official 2021 elections billboard with the image of party president Julius Malema and local government elections under the theme “Land and Jobs Manje (Now)''. The billboard was unveiled in Kempton Park on Monday, and Malema said similar billboards would be seen in all the municipalities across the country.

While addressing the media during the unveiling, Malema said his party was still waiting for financial donations to launch a formidable campaign. “The unveiling of this first billboard is a sign of our readiness for these elections. They will be all over South African, including in the different municipalities. In due course, we will also be unveiling posters bearing the faces of our candidates. “We are serious about these elections. Our target is to be number 1 in all municipalities,” Malema said.

He said his party would also unveil its radio and TV adverts. The party, during its manifesto launch on Sunday at the Gandhi Square, also revealed that their election campaign song is sung by Zahara. But Malema was reluctant to reveal how much they would spend for these elections, saying: “We do not have money at the moment, but we have an ambitious plan which would cost us a couple million of rand. “We are going to engage service providers who can supply posters and billboards on credit. We are also going to apply for a loan. We are going to pay them back after the elections,” Malema said.

He also said that they had already spoken to several donors who promised to make contributions, not only to the EFF but to all parties. “Everything is going to be done within the confines of the law. We are going to make declarations,” Malema said. Asked about the ownership of the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House, he said his party bought the building.

“We bought it. It belongs to us. We are not paying rent,'' he said. Malema also confirmed that his party was going to table a motion for the renaming of Gandhi Square, saying: “I do not know what went into the mind of those who called it Gandhi Square. “This is the meeting point of black people who leave this area to sell their labour to various parts of the city,” Malema said.