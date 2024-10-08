EFF refers Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen to Ethics Committee for lying about unqualified advisors in his office

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced their plans to refer Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee. This comes after allegations that Steenhuisen provided false information in response to a parliamentary question regarding the appointment of unqualified individuals within his office.

In a recent parliamentary session, the EFF questioned Steenhuisen about whether he had deviated from standard recruitment policies when appointing four advisors who reportedly lacked the necessary educational qualifications and experience. Steenhuisen categorically denied any wrongdoing, claiming that all appointments complied with the relevant regulations. However, the EFF argued that Steenhuisen’s statement was misleading.

“It is evident that he knew full well that unqualified individuals were actively working in his ministry and pursuing payment for their services,” said Leigh-Ann Mathys, an EFF spokesperson. Mathys said that Steenhuisen had even sent a letter to the public administration minister requesting a deviation from the Public Service Act to legitimise these appointments. The Public Service Act of 1994 establishes minimum qualifications for government positions.

The EFF contends that Steenhuisen's lack of transparency and honesty regarding these appointments undermines the integrity of the government. Mathys emphasised that "instead of being forthright about the situation, Steenhuisen chose to mislead Parliament and, by extension, the people of South Africa." Adding to the controversy, it has been reported that the minister of public service and administration recently declined Steenhuisen's request for deviation, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the appointments that have been in place for over three months.

Furthermore, the EFF criticised Steenhuisen's choice of a chief of staff, whom they describe as a "racist and right-winger," alleging that this individual is not fulfilling their duties while still receiving a taxpayer-funded salary. In light of these issues, the EFF has concluded that Steenhuisen's actions reflect a pattern of patronage and a disregard for the rule of law, deeming him unfit for ministerial office. ‘’The EFF will be referring him to the Ethics Committee for his conduct,’’ Mathys said.