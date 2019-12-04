Johannesburg - As the much-anticipated Johannesburg council meeting commenced to elect the new mayor, the EFF rejected the legal opinion sought by council speaker Vasco da Gama on the rules that govern the election of a mayor.
Last week, Da Gama controversially cancelled council proceedings after he said he needed to seek legal clarity on the meaning of “majority” in terms of the rules.
All the biggest political parties in council, the ANC, DA and EFF, are fielding their respective candidates for the mayoral position, which was left vacant by Herman Mashaba on Wednesday last week.
According to the legal opinion, Da Gama told council that if there were more than to candidates, the candidate with the lowest number of votes had to be eliminated if no one secures the majority votes after the secret ballot.
This would be done through an open elimination process.