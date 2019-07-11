The EFF has been ejected from Parliament after they tried to prevent Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote. Picture: GCIS

Cape Town - The EFF has been forcibly ejected from Parliament after they tried to prevent Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote speech. EFF MPs on Thursday physically confronted Gordhan on the podium and disrupted his speech.

In a heated confrontation, some of the MPs shielded Gordhan from the physical confrontation by the EFF.

The EFF members had raised an objection to House chairperson Grace Boroto, saying Gordhan must not speak because he was a "constitutional delinquent".

These remarks come after the findings of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

However, Gordhan stood his ground and refused to move away from the podium. He told EFF MPs: “No, no. They must cut me.”

It was then that Parliamentary protection services got into the Chamber and ejected EFF MPs.

Political Bureau