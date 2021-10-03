EFF right party to govern in Limpopo - Seshego residents

Limpopo - The EFF is the right party to govern in Limpopo according to some residents in Seshego, the hometown of the party's leader Julius Malema The party kicked off its local government election campaign in the province on September 30, mobilising people in communities such as Mokopane, Makhado, Tzaneen, Lebowakgomo, Thabazimbi and Modimolle to name a few.

The IOL News team who followed the EFF on its campaign trail and while in the province also spoke to youngsters in Seshego who maintained that they had absolute confidence in the EFF. Mahlale Mongwane from Seshego Zone 4, said as a resident and a young person, Malema becoming President in the future makes sense and that it was time for the party to govern in the province. "The EFF deserves a chance to govern the province and the country," Mongwane said.

He maintained that every politician deserved a chance depending on what promises they will fulfil and that "Malema has the youth's interests at heart." Mongwane also urged South Africans to vote, saying that them failing to do so will still affect them. Meanwhile, Mahlatse Bopape, an informal trader selling 'Jack Chicken Dust" at Seshego Plaza said with the emergence of Covid-19, he was afraid to register and vote in the upcoming elections for health reasons.

He indicated that business was slow, he would not be able to leave it and vote citing that as voting would not help bring money into his business or make up for the lost time. "Government promised to give us jobs but until today, there are no jobs, we are struggling to make a living. The president promised us work through contractors but contractors only gave t people the work. This is not right," said Bopape. He further said he was proud of Malema as one of their own for being ambitious and wanting to change people's lives.