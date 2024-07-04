EFF salutes Panyaza Lesufi for ‘resisting DA bullying tactics’ but deplores recycling of MECs

The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng has noted the announcement of the new Gauteng members of the executive council (MECs) by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, following what the red berets called “an extensive negotiation process” among political organisations since the national and provincial elections held on May 29. On Wednesday night, Lesufi unveiled a provincial executive of largely ANC MECs joined by three executives representing the Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, and Rise Mzansi.

“While we commend the courage displayed by the ANC Gauteng in resisting the DA's bullying tactics and their exaggerated importance and entitlement to governmental positions in the province and nationwide, even at the risk of upsetting its national leadership which has demonstrated its preparedness to betray its historical mission as a liberation movement. The EFF is however unimpressed by the reappointment of the same old ANC leaders in to government positions despite the clear dissatisfaction expressed by the people of Gauteng in the ballot,” said EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga. Nkululeko Dunga, Gauteng chairperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters. Picture: EFF/X “Equally uninspiring is the apparent motivation behind the recycling of ANC leadership in government - to manage patronage and appease internal ANC factions, rather than appointing credible and dedicated individuals to serve the people of Gauteng. “The recycling of this failed collective sadly, is a confirmation that the stark challenges of unemployment, high levels of crime, ailing infrastructure, failing economy, housing backlog, poor healthcare system and shortage of education spaces will sustain,” he said.

Dunga lamented that the same MECs announced by Lesufi on Wednesday “failed dismally” in executing their responsibilities in the previous administration. He said rewarding them with government positions is a clear indication that the ANC is “still not serious” about changing the material conditions of the people. “Most importantly the EFF clearly articulated its intention and readiness to enter into government, before and after elections. This is because we strongly believe that the interests and aspirations of our people can be best advanced only by the capable and dedicated leadership of the EFF. The EFF remains the only ideologically and politically reliable alternative in the fight against capitalism, racism, corruption and poverty,” said Dunga, the former finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“However, we respect the will of the voters in that while they have rejected the ANC, they did not give us a solid mandate to form government on our own. The EFF will therefore assume its role as an effective opposition that will hold the current executive accountable. It remains our collective responsibility to continue the fight for economic freedom in our lifetime and we will carry this duty without fail.” RISE Mzansi national chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa has become an MEC in the new provincial executive. File Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers On Wednesday night, IOL reported that national chairperson of RISE Mzansi, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa; the IFP’s Bonginkosi Ndlovu; and Patriotic Alliance’s Sheila Mary Peters have each got a seat as MEC in Lesufi’s provincial executive. After the announcement, the incoming members of the seventh provincial administration signed their oath in Johannesburg to establish the government of provincial unity.