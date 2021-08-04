EFF set to march to Phoenix on Thursday

DURBAN: The EFF in eThekwini is set to march "against racist Indians" in Durban tomorrow. In a tweet posted earlier in the week, the party said the march is in protest against the racial killings of black people during the #PhoenixMassacre.

Last month, 36 people were killed in violent attacks in Phoenix. This is believed to be a spill over from looting and riots, that rocked the province, when #FreeJacobZuma protests turned violent. Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said investigations thus far revealed that 30 people were shot, two burnt, one person was stabbed, another run over, and two were assaulted to death. Cele said police have also confiscated 152 firearms from private security companies, and 112 illegal firearms from residents in Phoenix.

So far, 22 suspects have been arrested – on charges ranging from murder to attempted murder, illegal firearm possession, and assault. Meanwhile, the DA's John Steenhuisen has written to the South African Human Rights Commission to stop the march. He said the EFF was hoping to stir up racial tensions.

EFF in Ethekwini Region will march to Phoenix on Thursday, 05 August 2021, in protest against the racial killings of black people during the #PhoenixMassacre. We call for the immediate arrest of all those racist murderers and the confiscation of all illegal firearms in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/NpukRKEwK8 — EFF eThekwini Region (@Ethekwini_EFF) August 2, 2021 "This kind of destructive racial provocation is all the EFF offer in the way of political discourse, and it cannot be allowed to take hold," he said.