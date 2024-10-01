EFF slams John Steenhuisen for incompetence and cadre deployment in the Department of Agriculture

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) John Steenhuisen, the Minister of Agriculture, for what it called incompetence and corruption during his first 100 days in office. The party accuses Steenhuisen of failing to appoint qualified staff and prioritising political loyalty over merit.

IOL reported that Steenhuisen appointed podcaster Roman Cabanac as chief of staff in August. Despite being asked to resign, Cabanac has refused to vacate office as requested by Steenhuisen. According to the EFF, Steenhuisen’s cadre deployment approach is evident in his nomination of individuals lacking the necessary qualifications for key positions. Notably, three of the four candidates he has proposed hold only matric certificates, while the fourth allegedly lacks adequate experience for the role, it said.

“His nominations of Annette Steyn, Una Christians, Charity McCord, and Mr Kruger are an insult to the hard-working and qualified South Africans who are being overlooked in favour of Steenhuisen’s politically connected friends,” said the party. The EFF noted that this situation has raised concerns about the negative impact on the department’s operations and the welfare of its employees. Leigh-Ann Mathys, the EFF’s national spokesperson said: "Steenhuisen's blatant disregard for the rules governing public office appointments is an insult to hard-working South Africans. His actions not only delay the finalisation of crucial appointments but also hinder the payment of workers' salaries, which is completely unacceptable."

The EFF further criticised Steenhuisen for attempting to bypass minimum appointment requirements, claiming his actions reflect a troubling disregard for governance. They argue that his insistence on appointing politically connected individuals over qualified candidates is hypocritical, as the DA publicly denounces cadre deployment, while engaging in similar practices behind closed doors. In addition, the party pointed to the recent hiring of Cabanac as an example of Steenhuisen’s poor judgement.

Mathys said public outrage forced Steenhuisen to request Cabanac’s resignation, however, Cabanac has reportedly refused to step down, highlighting the minister’s prior awareness of his controversial background. "This situation showcases Steenhuisen's complicity in fostering a culture of racism within government. He is not only neglecting his responsibilities but also jeopardising the integrity of the department," Mathys added. The EFF vows to continue exposing what they deem corrupt practices within the Department of Agriculture and is calling for accountability regarding Steenhuisen's leadership failures.