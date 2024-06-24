EFF stands with Kenyan protesters against new Finance Bill

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released a statement on Monday, June 24, expressing their deep concern about the recent events in Kenya where people are protesting the proposed 2024 Finance Bill.

The EFF supports the Kenyan people who are bravely standing up against what they regard as an unfair law that aims to impose high taxes.

The new Finance Bill wants to raise $2.7 billion in taxes, which will make life more expensive for everyone. Many Kenyans, like South Africans, are already struggling with tough economic conditions, and this new law will only make things worse.

The EFF points out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank suggested this Finance Bill to the Kenyan government. They believe this is part of a bigger problem where many developing countries are forced to follow the harsh conditions set by these international organisations when they give out loans.