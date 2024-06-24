EFF stands with Kenyan protesters against new Finance Bill

By Ronewa Jessica Mashamba
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released a statement on Monday, June 24, expressing their deep concern about the recent events in Kenya where people are protesting the proposed 2024 Finance Bill.
The EFF supports the Kenyan people who are bravely standing up against what they regard as an unfair law that aims to impose high taxes.
The new Finance Bill wants to raise $2.7 billion in taxes, which will make life more expensive for everyone. Many Kenyans, like South Africans, are already struggling with tough economic conditions, and this new law will only make things worse.
The EFF points out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank suggested this Finance Bill to the Kenyan government. They believe this is part of a bigger problem where many developing countries are forced to follow the harsh conditions set by these international organisations when they give out loans.
"The IMF and World Bank have a notorious history of undermining the sovereignty of developing countries through their oppressive loan conditions," the EFF stated.
"These Bretton Woods institutions serve as instruments of re-colonisation and infantilisation of the African continent, imposing austerity measures that cripple growth and development (sic)."
The EFF recalls their own protest on February 23, 2022 when they marched to the South African Parliament to oppose a similar IMF loan of R11.4 billion. This loan, they argue, came with conditions that negatively affected South Africa's economy and politics.
In Kenya, the protests have been met with a violent response from the police, resulting in at least 200 injuries and over 100 arrests. The police used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters, which the EFF strongly condemns. They urge the Kenyan government to stop using force and respect the people's right to protest peacefully. They also demand the immediate release of all those arrested.
“The EFF will continue to support the fight for economic justice," declared the EFF in conclusion.
IOL