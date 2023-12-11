EFF T-shirt dump and ‘rent-a-crowd’ claims leave Mbalula red-faced

An election campaign to welcome back members went wrong for ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula when he encountered backlash from social media after a car was seen on video dropping off T-shirts to people who belonged to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday. In a video by EWN, just outside the hall where the ANC ceremony was held, an unmarked white vehicle was seen dropping off new EFF T-shirts and distributing them to people who the ANC claimed were returning to the party.

It is alleged that the ANC rented the crowd to make it seem like they were dumping the EFF for the ANC. Many social media users described the situation as an act of desperation for the anticipated 2024 general elections. This comes after the EFF expelled about 62 senior party members for failing to procure buses for its 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in July this year. Mbalula, was addressing a public meeting in Wedela, Merafong subregion which was aimed at welcoming more than 50 ousted EFF members back to the ruling party.

Mbalula welcomed the members and said their comeback was a positive step in their efforts and fight towards the elections. Today we welcome to our glorious movement a number of former EFF members who chose to come home. We welcome them and believe they will positively contribute at the basic unit of our movement, the branch.#ANCAtWork #VOTEANC pic.twitter.com/cHELF8F2OV — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) December 10, 2023 “Let’s thank our comrades who have come back to the ANC from that lost party called the EFF. We say welcome back home,” he said. He said they were strengthened by the comrades returning to the ANC from the EFF. "We thank you, for you could have gone anywhere and joined other parties, but you chose the ANC. We thank you so much, we have heard from you. You’re not petty. You’re political. You have given us political reasons why you are coming back,” he said.

He said the ANC was steaming ahead with the renewal project and were not undeterred. Meanwhile, in a statement, the EFF in Gauteng said Mbalula’s address was not a surprise, stating that the ANC has over the last few weeks launched an electioneering campaign aimed at discrediting the EFF, as well as its leadership across Gauteng. ♦️MUST READ♦️ pic.twitter.com/IhAV4e7dCd — Economic Freedom Fighters Westrand (@EFFWestrand10) December 10, 2023 "We are, however, concerned that the ousted councillor alongside the ANC might rent a group of people who were never members of the EFF or just members of his family, to pass off as dissatisfied and disgruntled fighters who are now joining the ANC,” it said.

It highlighted that these petty political theatrics were consistent with the ANC, as well as the unsavoury conduct that led to the expulsion of the councillor in question. The welcomed new members of the ANC said their stay in the EFF was unbearable because they did not have a say. [WATCH] Former EFF Chief Whip and Councillor details the ill treatment she received from her former party, and how she was released from the party because she failed to hire a bus.



"When EFF said I must go, it was painful, but now I rejoice that I have gone back to my roots." https://t.co/T23yEVMKIw pic.twitter.com/nbF3kUSXY3 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) December 10, 2023