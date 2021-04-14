EFF to ask SAPS, public protector to probe Gordhan over Mogoeng’s claims

Johannesburg: The EFF says it will open a corruption case against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after he allegedly questioned Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on his friend's performance for a Constitutional Court position. Mogoeng revealed during the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) interview session on Tuesday that Gordhan had approached him for a meeting a few years ago to discuss matters "he could not recall". The chief justice said, in passing, Gordhan asked him how his friend, KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge Dhaya Pillay, had done in the interview for a position at the Constitutional Court. Justice Mogoeng mentioned this to Judge Pillay during her second attempt at securing a Constitutional Court position at the JSC's latest interview process. He said Gordhan’s question puzzled him.

Justice Mogoeng did not mention whether he had reported the incident following Gordhan's query, although he said he had been worried about it for all those years.

"He (Gordhan) came, I do not have a clear recollection of what the purpose of the meeting was, but what stuck to my mind and left me puzzled was the following: he asked me how did my friend Dhaya Pillay perform?" Justice Mogoeng recalled.

"Why did the honourable minister make an effort to meet me? We are not friends. Why did he seek an audience with me?"

Judge Pillay had confirmed that she was friends with Gordhan, as they were both activists during apartheid. She said the friendship has drifted over the years.

The judge pushed back on accusations by EFF leader Julius Malema who accused her of being part of "Gordhan's faction". Malema provided no evidence to back his accusations.

The EFF said it would open a criminal case against Gordhan on Wednesday. The party also plans to approach the public protector to probe Gordhan over claims he tried to influence Justice Mogoeng.

Political Bureau