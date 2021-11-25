EFF to discipline spokesperson Vuyani Pambo for missing Parly deadline

EFF MP and national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo is in trouble after it emerged on Thursday that he had missed the deadline to declare his interests in Parliament and did not inform the party. Party leader Julius Malema said Pambo did not say this to the EFF and ordered its whippery to take this up with him and that he must be disciplined.

In his response, which Malema read during the EFF’s press conference on the establishment of the inaugural municipal councils this week after the local government elections, Pambo admitted he submitted late in the last disclosure period, and that was because of his hospitalisation. According to Malema, Pambo declared his interests but only did so after the deadline in the last quarter for declaration. Malema said Pambo was not being punished because he was corrupt or he took anything as he declared late and explained that he was in hospital.

”His misconduct is that of not telling the organisation that Parliament is pursuing him and for us to sit here and be embarrassed with his question, he shall be punished in the EFF for that,” he added. Malema also heavily criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC lost control of all three metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng – Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. ”Someone must tell me, what did Ramaphosa do to save the metros? Where have you ever heard such a thing? A party president doing nothing when his party is losing power,” he said.

Malema accused Ramaphosa of being nowhere when it was time for negotiations over which party would government in hung councils. He said Ramaphosa’s deputy David Mabuza did call the EFF, but the party did not respond as it felt he did not wield real power in the ANC. Malema also indicated that the EFF was not in a coalition with the DA despite voting with its in metropolitan municipalities across the country.