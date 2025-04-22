EFF to march to the Premier’s office challenging Orania’s existence

EFF in the Northern Cape is set to stage a protest march to the office of Premier Zamani Saul on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition to the continued existence of the town of Orania. The EFF contended that Orania represented a deliberate effort to preserve the remnants of apartheid-era ideologies, warning that its continued operation signals a broader aspiration to normalise segregationist principles in a democratic South Africa.

EFF’s public representative in the Sol Platjiee municipality, Prince Mashele, confirmed in a video posted on socials that they will continue with the march. “We can never be party to a government that is allowing segregation within our province. We are going to advocate for the total eradication of Orania in our province,” he said. IOL reported last week that the EFF called for a review of Orania’s status, urging that it be evaluated in line with the South African Constitution and applicable national legislation.

The party argued that Orania — a predominantly Afrikaans enclave with an estimated population of 3,000 — undermines national unity and perpetuates ideologies reminiscent of the apartheid era. The EFF asserted that this kind of socio-political model directly contradicts South Africa’s constitutional principles of equality, inclusivity, and non-racialism — core values of the country's democracy. EFF provincial chairperson Shadrack Tlhaole reportedly stated that the party is prepared to confront the situation in Orania.

He emphasised that the issue being raised by the EFF is a serious national concern that requires the attention and involvement of both black and white South Africans. “We are taking our march and continuing with our march to the premier’s office, demanding what we have said, and that will continue. “Orania should be abolished, and Orania is not what we should appreciate and accept as the EFF,” Tlhaole said.

This comes after an unsuccessful engagement with the leadership of Orania and representatives of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) last week. Meanwhile, MK Party visited another whites-only settlement, Kleinfontein, in Pretoria on Monday, complaining about the same situation as the EFF. [email protected]