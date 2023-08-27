EFF to take SARB report on Phala Phala to court

The South African Reserve Bank has come under fire from the EFF, which accused it of a cover-up in the Phala Phala investigation and said it would take the report on judicial review. EFF leader Julius Malema said they will not allow the Phala Phala report to be swept under the carpet and they want the SARB to be held accountable over its findings.

The EFF is the latest party to challenge the report after the UDM and DA also said they want answers and have applied for access to the report through the Protection of Access to Information Act. The SARB had found that neither President Cyril Ramaphosa nor Phala Phala were entitled to the dollars at Phala Phala. It also said the transaction was not completed. Businessman Hazim Mustafa had said he had paid $580 000 for buffalo, but no buffalo was delivered.

The SARB will be appearing in Parliament on Wednesday and it could face more questions from opposition parties. Malema said on Sunday they will challenge the report because there were alleged crimes committed at Ramaphosa’s farm. “We reject with contempt the South African Reserve Bank cover up of the Phala Phala crimes and unlawful smuggling and usage of foreign currency. We will take the SARB report on Phala Phala dollars to court for judicial review because there is evidently an attempt to cover up crimes committed in Phala Phala and state institutions are being abused to protect (Ramaphosa),” said Malema.

He said state institutions were being used to protect Ramaphosa at all costs. Malema said they will not allow this to happen and want the matter to be decided on by a court of law. The Public Protector also investigated Phala Phala and cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing.