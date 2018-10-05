EFF top brass will return to the KwaZulu-Natal capital Pietermaritzburg to oversee the elective provincial conference on Saturday. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Pietermaritzburg - Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) top brass will return to the KwaZulu-Natal capital Pietermaritzburg to oversee the elective provincial conference on Saturday. The two-day gathering at YMCA will be the biggest gathering of the EFF since a women's day rally at Caluza Sports Complex in August. Provincial leader Vusi Khoza said they were ready to hold the conference and were encouraged by the response and support they were getting from the public.

"The reason that we have done this well at campuses is because our message resonates with people. We were the first party to talk about free education, people thought we were mad and soon the 'Fees must fall' led to government committing to fund students from poor families. We raised the issue of land expropriation without compensation and doomsayers claimed that it would affect social cohesion, yet today this is the position that has been taken by those in power. The fact is that we are the trailblazers," said Khoza.

This was in reference to major victories scored by the party's student command at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban University of Technology and Mangosuthu University of Technology during SRC elections. The EFF, Khoza added, would consolidate its support at the institutions in order to do well at next year's elections.

The EFF victories were also noted last year as an area of concern by ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli who said they were worried over how young people seemed to prefer the EFF.

Khoza also confirmed that some party members had asked him to stand for the position of chairperson. "Obviously when one's comrades ask that you avail yourself, you never say no because that is a mandate from the party," Khoza added.

While it has not been confirmed, it is believed that party leader Julius Malema will be one of the leaders attending the conference.

African News Agency (ANA)